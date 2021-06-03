Advertise
Therapy dogs to be deployed for Tucson first responders

By Mary Coleman
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 2:50 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - AT&T just launched an animal therapy initiative in cities across the country, and Tucson is on the list.

The company says compared to the general population, first responders experience higher rates of depression, PTSD, burnout, anxiety and other mental health issues. Therapy dogs are proven to have a positive impact on mental and physical health, so they will be providing the pups to Tucson first responders.

The program is called “ROD the DOG” and stands for Response Operations Group. The team is led by former first responders who guide the deployment. ROG the Dog is a fleet of trained Labradoodles who specialize in animal assisted therapy for first responders.

The furry friends will stand ready to be deployed to support any Tucson first responders during crisis events.

To read more on the new initiative, click here.

