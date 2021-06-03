Advertise
TMC hosting vaccine party at Udall Park Saturday

TMC and Pima County will host a vaccination clinic with a twist Saturday, June 5 in Tucson.
TMC and Pima County will host a vaccination clinic with a twist Saturday, June 5 in Tucson.(Pixabay)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 2:34 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - TMC and Pima County will host a vaccination clinic with a twist Saturday, June 5.

TMC said there will be entertainment, prizes, games and food for those who stop by for the free vaccine.

The event will be held 9 a.m. to noon at Udall Park, 7200 East Tanque Verde Road.

Walk-ins are welcome and there is no cost for the vaccine.

