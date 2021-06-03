Advertise
TPD: Suspect fled scene after crash that killed young girl

Brent William Youvella allegedly was speeding when he ran a red light at Congress and Grande
Authorities said Brent William Youvella was speeding and ran a red light when he caused a crash...
Authorities said Brent William Youvella was speeding and ran a red light when he caused a crash that left an 8-year-old girl dead.(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 11:42 AM MST
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is facing a charge of leaving the scene of an accident in connection with a June 1 crash that killed an 8-year-old girl in Tucson.

The Tucson Police Department said Brent William Youvella, 35, was arrested early Thursday, June 3.

The TPD said Youvella was speeding and ran a red light when he hit a vehicle at the intersection at West Congress Street and Grande Avenue.

Youvella allegedly left the scene before officers arrived on the scene. Four people in the vehicle Youvella hit were transported to the hospital, including three for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The TPD said one of the victims, 8-year-old Yarel Ruiz, died from her injuries.

More charges may be added as the investigation continues.

