TPD: Suspect fled scene after crash that killed young girl

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is facing a charge of leaving the scene of an accident in connection with a June 1 crash that killed an 8-year-old girl in Tucson.

The Tucson Police Department said Brent William Youvella, 35, was arrested early Thursday, June 3.

The TPD said Youvella was speeding and ran a red light when he hit a vehicle at the intersection at West Congress Street and Grande Avenue.

Youvella allegedly left the scene before officers arrived on the scene. Four people in the vehicle Youvella hit were transported to the hospital, including three for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The TPD said one of the victims, 8-year-old Yarel Ruiz, died from her injuries.

More charges may be added as the investigation continues.

