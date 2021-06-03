Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

University of Arizona making strides in cancer treatment and options

By Brooke Chaplain
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 6:45 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - This weekend, organizations from coast to coast will recognize millions of Americans in the fight against cancer.

It’s all part of National Cancer Survivors Day on Sunday, June 6.

This day is meant to be celebrated by rallying around those battling cancer, defeating cancer, as well as the survivors.

It’s also a chance to pause and reflect on the progress we’ve made in this field and how much further we have to go.

Over the past few years, the University of Arizona Cancer Center has made great strides in cancer treatment, options, and improving outcomes.

“I think about where we’ve come from and how much incredible progress we’ve made, and it gives me so much hope. It’s a new era in cancer therapy. We have cracked the code on so many different cancers and we’re making progress in every single one,” said Dr. Rachna Shroff, Chief of GI Medical Oncology, UA Cancer Center.

One big development Schroff has helped make is biomarker testing.

This innovative technology makes it possible to look very closely inside each person’s tumors to identify genomic changes.

Determining the genomic makeup of a person’s tumor can help doctors understand more about the tumor and create more personalized treatment options for patients.

While this is a big step in the right direction, researchers and doctors are still working to achieve earlier detection, better screening, and better understanding.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.
Tucson police seek witnesses after man shot to death outside south-side residence
Super Bowl LVII will be the third played at the current home of the Arizona Cardinals and...
State Farm Stadium to host Super Bowl LVII
Police say one officer fired after the suspect showed a gun.
UPDATE: Suspect, officer identified in deadly officer-involved shooting in midtown
Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs has found herself defending the integrity of the 2020...
Katie Hobbs announces run for Arizona governor
Starting July 12, Arizona residents can petition to have their marijuana convictions expunged.
Here’s how Arizona residents can get their marijuana convictions expunged

Latest News

UA making strides in cancer treatment and options
UA making strides in cancer treatment and options
according to the CDC, antibody tests have different levels of sensitivity, vary in how specific...
FACT FINDERS: How much protection do you have against COVID-19?
An expert said there is not much difference between the FDA's emergency approval and full...
FACT FINDERS: Is it safer to wait for full FDA approval for COVID-19 vaccine?
Vaccine generic
Arizona’s vaccine management system honored for state government IT innovation