University of Arizona making strides in cancer treatment and options

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - This weekend, organizations from coast to coast will recognize millions of Americans in the fight against cancer.

It’s all part of National Cancer Survivors Day on Sunday, June 6.

This day is meant to be celebrated by rallying around those battling cancer, defeating cancer, as well as the survivors.

It’s also a chance to pause and reflect on the progress we’ve made in this field and how much further we have to go.

Over the past few years, the University of Arizona Cancer Center has made great strides in cancer treatment, options, and improving outcomes.

“I think about where we’ve come from and how much incredible progress we’ve made, and it gives me so much hope. It’s a new era in cancer therapy. We have cracked the code on so many different cancers and we’re making progress in every single one,” said Dr. Rachna Shroff, Chief of GI Medical Oncology, UA Cancer Center.

One big development Schroff has helped make is biomarker testing.

This innovative technology makes it possible to look very closely inside each person’s tumors to identify genomic changes.

Determining the genomic makeup of a person’s tumor can help doctors understand more about the tumor and create more personalized treatment options for patients.

While this is a big step in the right direction, researchers and doctors are still working to achieve earlier detection, better screening, and better understanding.

