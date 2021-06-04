Advertise
Alabama drops Arizona in first round of College World Series

Crimson Tide standout Montana Fouts held the Wildcats to two hits while striking out 16
Alabama’s Montana Fouts struck out 16 and gave up two hits as the Crimson Tide beat Arizona 5-1...
Alabama’s Montana Fouts struck out 16 and gave up two hits as the Crimson Tide beat Arizona 5-1 in the opening round of the NCAA Women’s College World Series.(NCAA)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 6:09 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Alabama’s Montana Fouts and Bailey Hemphill lived up to the hype as the Crimson Tide beat the Arizona Wildcats Thursday in the first round of the NCAA Women’s College World Series.

Fouts struck out 16 as the Crimson Tide rolled to a 5-1 win. Hemphill had a solo home run and scored twice while pinch hitter Abby Doerr added a two-run home run.

The Wildcats will play the Florida State-UCLA loser at 11:30 a.m. Saturday. A loss in that game, which will be on ESPN, will end their season. Florida State and UCLA were scheduled to play later Thursday.

Alabama will play the Florida State-UCLA winner Friday.

Jessie Harper hit a solo home run in the seventh inning for Arizona while Janelle Meono had the other hit for the Wildcats.

College World Series Schedule

Thursday, June 3

Game 1: James Madison 4, Oklahoma 3, 8 innings

Game 2: Oklahoma State 3, Georgia 2

Game 3: Alabama 5, Arizona 1

Game 4: Florida State vs. UCLA, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, June 4

Game 5: James Madison vs. Oklahoma State, 4 p.m. (ESPNU)

Game 6: Alabama vs. Florida State-UCLA winner, 6:30 p.m. (ESPNU)

Saturday, June 5

Game 7: Oklahoma vs. Georgia, 9 a.m. (ESPN)

Game 8: Arizona vs. Florida State-UCLA loser, 11:30 a.m. (ESPN)

Game 9: Game 7 winner vs. Game 6 loser, 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 10: Game 8 winner vs. Game 5 loser, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Sunday, June 6

Game 11: Game 5 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 10 a.m. (ESPN)

Game 12: Game 6 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)

*Game 13: Game 5 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 4 p.m. (ESPN2)

*Game 14: Game 6 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 6:30 p.m (ESPN2)

Championship Series

Monday, June 7

Game 1: Teams TBA, 4:30 p.m (ESPN)

Tuesday, June 8

Game 2: Teams TBA, 4:30 p.m (ESPN)

Wednesday, June 9

*Game 3: Teams TBA, 4 p.m (ESPN)

* if necessary

