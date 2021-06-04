Advertise
ARIZONA’S HEART & SOL: Retired teacher lifting up others

By Jasmine Ramirez
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 7:44 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - This week’s Arizona Heart & Sol recipient is a retired teacher dedicated to lifting up others.

Some might say Anne Lowe has a heart made of gold.

“With all the things I do with volunteer work, it comes back to you in many unknown ways,” Lowe said.

She’s retired but staying very busy. Lowe uses her love for art to help students express themselves. One student, in particular, has transformed before her eyes.

“He wasn’t going to school and had so many absentees at the last school he was at,” she said.

Lowe taught him how to make paper cards and everything changed.

“We developed this wonderful relationship, he never missed another day of school. He has been incredible and doing A and B work in all his courses. I feel so gratified and thankful I could help him,” she said.

She’s helping put smiles on the faces of people she doesn’t even know. Lowe paints rocks and sets them along sidewalks for people to find.

Her work in the community doesn’t stop there. She is involved with a non-profit called Humane Borders. The organization puts tanks of water throughout the Sonoran Desert for migrants traveling through.

“You may provide humanitarian care and it’s legal,” she said. ”I don’t think the law they’re breaking should be a death sentence and that’s why I give water.”

This Heart & Sol recipient is always thinking of others so it might not come as a surprise that this was her response when she was told about her $300 gift card from our sponsor Casino Del Sol.

“Wow, that’s very exciting. Thank you! I will put a good use for it probably with one of my organizations,” Lowe said.

If you have someone you think embodies the “Heart and Sol of Tucson,” please nominate them, HERE.

