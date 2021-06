TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are responding to a shooting in the Catalina area early Friday, June 4.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said the shooting happened near the intersection of Coronado Sunset Drive and Coronado View.

The suspect has been located and is barricaded. Residents are asked to avoid the area.

