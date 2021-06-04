Colossal Cave Road closed in Vail because of crash involving train

VAIL, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Deputies from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department are at the scene of a collision involving a train on Colossal Cave Road south of Success Road.

No injuries have been reported.

Colossal Cave Road is closed between Success Road and Trotter Sisters Drive.

Traffic will be delayed. Drivers should find alternate routes.

