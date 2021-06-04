Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Daughter of firefighter shot and killed wears father’s jacket at graduation

By KABC Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 2:16 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) - The daughter of a firefighter who was shot to death earlier in the week graduated high school Thursday.

KABC reports several hundred firefighters in black uniforms lined the entrance to the venue as Joslyn Carlon and her family entered.

She wore her father’s firefighting jacket over her graduation robe.

The bittersweet moment came only two days after 44-year-old Tory Carlon was shot and killed at his fire station by a coworker.

Authorities said it was the result of an unspecified work-related dispute.

The gunman took his own life at his home after setting it on fire.

A captain wounded in the shooting is recovering from surgery.

Copyright 2021 KABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said Brent William Youvella was speeding and ran a red light when he caused a crash...
TPD: Suspect fled scene after crash that killed young girl
A body of a possibly 17-year-old girl was found on Interstate 19 near Amado late Friday, May 28.
Authorities need help to identify teen killed in hit-and-run on I-19
Alaska Airlines will add a daily nonstop flight from Tucson to Paine Field in Everett,...
Alaska adds nonstop from Tucson to Everett, Washington
There was a shooting with several victims near the intersection of Coronado Sunset Drive and...
UPDATE: Several victims in Catalina-area shooting; suspect barricaded
Police say Ramiro Reyes Loza, 47, failed to negotiate a curve at 12th Avenue and 44th Street...
Police investigate deadly crash at 12th Avenue and 44th Street

Latest News

This June 3, 2021 photo provided by Cuyahoga County Sheriffs Office shows Jared Bell. Bell is...
Ex-child actor Drake Bell accused of child endangerment
In this Tuesday, July 7, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump listens during an event in the...
Facebook suspends Trump for 2 years then will reassess
Several former Navy pilots describe their encounters with UFOs.
US intel report makes no definitive finding about UFOs
Former Vice President Mike Pence gave his most extensive comments to date on the events of Jan....
Pence: I’ll likely never see eye to eye with Trump on Jan. 6
The wallet was found during the remodeling of Southern California’s historic Majestic Ventura...
Woman recovers wallet lost 46 years ago in California