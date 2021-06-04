Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Ex-child actor Drake Bell accused of child endangerment

This June 3, 2021 photo provided by Cuyahoga County Sheriffs Office shows Jared Bell. Bell is...
This June 3, 2021 photo provided by Cuyahoga County Sheriffs Office shows Jared Bell. Bell is charged with attempted endangering children and a misdemeanor child pornography charge involving a 15-year-old girl, according to court records.(Cuyahoga County Sheriffs Office via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 2:48 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (AP) — One of the stars of the popular Nickelodeon children’s show “Drake & Josh” faces criminal charges regarding a girl he had met online and who attended his 2017 concert in Ohio when she was 15.

Jared “Drake” Bell, 34, pleaded not guilty on Thursday in a Cleveland courtroom to a felony charge of attempted endangering children and a misdemeanor charge of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

“All facts will be revealed in a courtroom,” Bell’s attorney Ian Friedman said Friday, declining to comment further.

Bell was charged by information, which typically indicates a plea agreement has been reached. He is scheduled to appear before a judge on June 23.

Tyler Sinclair, spokesperson for Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley, said the girl filed a complaint with Canadian police in October 2018. Police there contacted Cleveland police, prompting an investigation.

The attempted endangering children charge relates to the concert, Sinclair said, where Bell “violated his duty of care” and created a risk of harm to the victim. He didn’t elaborate further.

Bell and the girl had “developed a relationship” online several years prior to the concert, Sinclair said. The disseminating harmful material charge concerns Bell having sent the girl “inappropriate social media messages,” Sinclair said.

Bell, also a singer, began acting as a child, but was catapulted to stardom as a teen with Nickelodeon’s “The Amanda Show” and later “Drake & Josh,” which debuted on the channel in January 2004. The final episode aired in September 2007. Bell and co-star Josh Beck also starred in two “Drake & Josh” movies.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said Brent William Youvella was speeding and ran a red light when he caused a crash...
TPD: Suspect fled scene after crash that killed young girl
A body of a possibly 17-year-old girl was found on Interstate 19 near Amado late Friday, May 28.
Authorities need help to identify teen killed in hit-and-run on I-19
Alaska Airlines will add a daily nonstop flight from Tucson to Paine Field in Everett,...
Alaska adds nonstop from Tucson to Everett, Washington
There was a shooting with several victims near the intersection of Coronado Sunset Drive and...
UPDATE: Several victims in Catalina-area shooting; suspect barricaded
Police say Ramiro Reyes Loza, 47, failed to negotiate a curve at 12th Avenue and 44th Street...
Police investigate deadly crash at 12th Avenue and 44th Street

Latest News

In this Tuesday, July 7, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump listens during an event in the...
Facebook suspends Trump for 2 years then will reassess
Several former Navy pilots describe their encounters with UFOs.
US intel report makes no definitive finding about UFOs
Former Vice President Mike Pence gave his most extensive comments to date on the events of Jan....
Pence: I’ll likely never see eye to eye with Trump on Jan. 6
The wallet was found during the remodeling of Southern California’s historic Majestic Ventura...
Woman recovers wallet lost 46 years ago in California