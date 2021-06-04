FACT FINDERS: COVID-19 Vaccine Breakthrough Cases

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Some are deciding not to get the COVID-19 vaccine because of rare cases where people who are fully vaccinated still get COVID.

So, they want to know are the vaccines really working and how common are the breakthrough infections?

Dr. Sean Elliott with Tucson Medical Center said the vaccines are working great. He says no vaccine is 100% effective at preventing disease. In fact, he said the COVID-19 vaccines authorized in the US stand out because of their high efficacy rates.

”Interestingly, the current vaccines available to us, especially the Pfizer and the Moderna, are some of the most successful vaccines that we’ve ever encountered before in human science, period,” he said.

Dr. Elliott said for the rare times we do see breakthrough cases of COVID, most are either asymptomatic to at most mildly symptomatic.

In Arizona, the state health department reports 2.84 million people have been fully vaccinated. Of those, we’ve had 1,508 breakthrough cases from Jan. 22 through June 1. In 10 of the cases, the person died.

However, these cases are still being investigated to determine whether their deaths were a direct result of COVID.

Across the country, the CDC is studying breakthrough cases. Their latest report shows 10,262 breakthroughs in 46 states and territories as of the end of April. Ten percent were hospitalized and 2% died.

The CDC is finding these breakthrough infections only happen in a very small number of vaccinated people.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.