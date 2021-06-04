Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

FACT FINDERS: COVID-19 Vaccine Breakthrough Cases

The CDC said COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough cases are very rare and that no vaccine is 100%...
The CDC said COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough cases are very rare and that no vaccine is 100% effective.
By Wendi Redman
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 7:41 PM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Some are deciding not to get the COVID-19 vaccine because of rare cases where people who are fully vaccinated still get COVID.

So, they want to know are the vaccines really working and how common are the breakthrough infections?

Dr. Sean Elliott with Tucson Medical Center said the vaccines are working great. He says no vaccine is 100% effective at preventing disease. In fact, he said the COVID-19 vaccines authorized in the US stand out because of their high efficacy rates.

KOLD Fact Finders

”Interestingly, the current vaccines available to us, especially the Pfizer and the Moderna, are some of the most successful vaccines that we’ve ever encountered before in human science, period,” he said.

Dr. Elliott said for the rare times we do see breakthrough cases of COVID, most are either asymptomatic to at most mildly symptomatic.

In Arizona, the state health department reports 2.84 million people have been fully vaccinated. Of those, we’ve had 1,508 breakthrough cases from Jan. 22 through June 1. In 10 of the cases, the person died.

However, these cases are still being investigated to determine whether their deaths were a direct result of COVID.

Across the country, the CDC is studying breakthrough cases. Their latest report shows 10,262 breakthroughs in 46 states and territories as of the end of April. Ten percent were hospitalized and 2% died.

The CDC is finding these breakthrough infections only happen in a very small number of vaccinated people.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.
Tucson police seek witnesses after man shot to death outside south-side residence
Authorities said Brent William Youvella was speeding and ran a red light when he caused a crash...
TPD: Suspect fled scene after crash that killed young girl
A body of a possibly 17-year-old girl was found on Interstate 19 near Amado late Friday, May 28.
Authorities need help to identify teen killed in hit-and-run on I-19
Super Bowl LVII will be the third played at the current home of the Arizona Cardinals and...
State Farm Stadium to host Super Bowl LVII
Alaska Airlines will add a daily nonstop flight from Tucson to Paine Field in Everett,...
Alaska adds nonstop from Tucson to Everett, Washington

Latest News

Alabama’s Montana Fouts struck out 16 and gave up two hits as the Crimson Tide beat Arizona 5-1...
Alabama drops Arizona in first round of College World Series
Arizona fell to Alabama in the first round of the College World Series on Thursday, June 3.
Arizona falls to Arizona in first round of College World Series
Northwest to offer babysitting course
Northwest Fire offering program to teach children and teens how to safely handle babysitting
Anne Lowe is a retired teacher who continues to give back to the Tucson community in several...
ARIZONA’S HEART & SOL: Retired teacher lifting up others
The American Red Cross and American Cancer Society are joining forces to encourage blood...
Red Cross, American Cancer Society encouraging blood donations as cancer patients resume treatment