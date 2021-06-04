FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot and breezy to kick off your weekend
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 2:38 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Gusty NW winds have prompted a Red Flag Warning for locations north and east of Tucson. Otherwise, get ready for our hottest weekend of the year so far, with highs climbing up to 103F.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Overnight lows will fall into the low 70s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with a high near 103F. Breezy.
SUNDAY: Sunny with a high near 102F.
MONDAY: Sunny with a high near 101F.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with a high near 101F.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with a high near 103F.
THURSDAY: Sunny with a high near 104F.
FRIDAY: Sunny with a high of 102F.
