FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot and breezy to kick off your weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Gusty NW winds have prompted a Red Flag Warning for locations north and east of Tucson. Otherwise, get ready for our hottest weekend of the year so far, with highs climbing up to 103F.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Overnight lows will fall into the low 70s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with a high near 103F. Breezy.

SUNDAY: Sunny with a high near 102F.

MONDAY: Sunny with a high near 101F.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with a high near 101F.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with a high near 103F.

THURSDAY: Sunny with a high near 104F.

FRIDAY: Sunny with a high of 102F.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.