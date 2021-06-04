Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The triple-digit temperatures are sticking around

KOLD First Alert Forecast(KOLD)
By Brooke Chaplain
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 2:52 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Our storm chances will diminish as we head into your weekend. High pressure is building in so a hot and dry pattern will return, which is very typical for early June.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with a high near 101F.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Overnight lows will fall into the low 70s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with a high near 102F.

SUNDAY: Sunny with a high near 101F.

MONDAY: Sunny with a high near 100F.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with a high near 100F.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with a high near 102F.

THURSDAY: Sunny with a high near 101F.

