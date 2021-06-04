Kroger offers million-dollar prizes, groceries for vaccinations

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Kroger is offering incentives to help convince people to get a COVID-19 vaccination.

People have until July 10 to schedule their vaccination for a chance to win $1 million or groceries for a year.

You need to have gotten or plan to get vaccinated at a Fry’s or Kroger store to be eligible.

$1 million-dollar winners will be picked every week for five weeks.

The company also will announce 10 winners each week for the “groceries for a year” prize.

For more information and to schedule your appointment, head to www.krogergiveaway.com.

