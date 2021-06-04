Kroger offers million-dollar prizes, groceries for vaccinations
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 6:19 AM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Kroger is offering incentives to help convince people to get a COVID-19 vaccination.
People have until July 10 to schedule their vaccination for a chance to win $1 million or groceries for a year.
You need to have gotten or plan to get vaccinated at a Fry’s or Kroger store to be eligible.
$1 million-dollar winners will be picked every week for five weeks.
The company also will announce 10 winners each week for the “groceries for a year” prize.
For more information and to schedule your appointment, head to www.krogergiveaway.com.
