Kroger offers million-dollar prizes, groceries for vaccinations

Kroger announces five $1 million payouts to COVID-19 vaccine recipients.(CNN, Kroger)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 6:19 AM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Kroger is offering incentives to help convince people to get a COVID-19 vaccination.

People have until July 10 to schedule their vaccination for a chance to win $1 million or groceries for a year.

You need to have gotten or plan to get vaccinated at a Fry’s or Kroger store to be eligible.

$1 million-dollar winners will be picked every week for five weeks.

The company also will announce 10 winners each week for the “groceries for a year” prize.

For more information and to schedule your appointment, head to www.krogergiveaway.com.

