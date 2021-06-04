Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Large group of migrants rescued near Gila Bend

Several of the migrants needed immediately medical attention for heat-related illness
U.S. Border Patrol said 26 migrants were rescued near Gila Bend on Wednesday, June 2. Several...
U.S. Border Patrol said 26 migrants were rescued near Gila Bend on Wednesday, June 2. Several of the migrants needed treatment for heat-related illness.(U.S. Border Patrol)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 2:00 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A large group of migrants was rescued near Gila Bend on Wednesday, June 2.

U.S. Border Patrol said it happened in the Tabletop Mountains, approximately 6 miles south of Interstate 8.

“After receiving a 911 call from a group of migrants in distress, agents from the Casa Grande Border Patrol Station and Tucson Sector BORSTAR responded to the area, assisted by Air and Marine Operations Tucson Air Branch and the Arizona Department of Public Safety,” U.S. Border Patrol said in a release.

Several of the 26 migrants needed treatment for heat-related illnesses. Four had to be flown to local hospitals due to severe dehydration.

“Anyone in immediate distress in Arizona’s vast outdoor recreational and wilderness areas is urged to call 911 or to seek out a rescue beacon,” said U.S. Border Patrol. “U.S. Customs and Border Protection works closely with other federal, tribal, state and local partners to resolve search and rescue operations across southern Arizona.”

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said Brent William Youvella was speeding and ran a red light when he caused a crash...
TPD: Suspect fled scene after crash that killed young girl
A body of a possibly 17-year-old girl was found on Interstate 19 near Amado late Friday, May 28.
Authorities need help to identify teen killed in hit-and-run on I-19
Alaska Airlines will add a daily nonstop flight from Tucson to Paine Field in Everett,...
Alaska adds nonstop from Tucson to Everett, Washington
There was a shooting with several victims near the intersection of Coronado Sunset Drive and...
UPDATE: Several victims in Catalina-area shooting; suspect barricaded
Police say Ramiro Reyes Loza, 47, failed to negotiate a curve at 12th Avenue and 44th Street...
Police investigate deadly crash at 12th Avenue and 44th Street

Latest News

In this Tuesday, July 7, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump listens during an event in the...
Facebook suspends Trump for 2 years then will reassess
Several former Navy pilots describe their encounters with UFOs.
US intel report makes no definitive finding about UFOs
There was a shooting with several victims near the intersection of Coronado Sunset Drive and...
UPDATE: Several victims in Catalina-area shooting; suspect barricaded
Coleen Piteo, director of marketing at Yours Truly restaurant, puts out a sign for hiring,...
US businesses struggle to fill jobs even as hiring picks up