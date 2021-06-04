Large group of migrants rescued near Gila Bend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A large group of migrants was rescued near Gila Bend on Wednesday, June 2.

U.S. Border Patrol said it happened in the Tabletop Mountains, approximately 6 miles south of Interstate 8.

“After receiving a 911 call from a group of migrants in distress, agents from the Casa Grande Border Patrol Station and Tucson Sector BORSTAR responded to the area, assisted by Air and Marine Operations Tucson Air Branch and the Arizona Department of Public Safety,” U.S. Border Patrol said in a release.

Several of the 26 migrants needed treatment for heat-related illnesses. Four had to be flown to local hospitals due to severe dehydration.

“Anyone in immediate distress in Arizona’s vast outdoor recreational and wilderness areas is urged to call 911 or to seek out a rescue beacon,” said U.S. Border Patrol. “U.S. Customs and Border Protection works closely with other federal, tribal, state and local partners to resolve search and rescue operations across southern Arizona.”

