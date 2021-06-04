Northwest Fire offering program to teach children and teens how to safely handle babysitting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After a year-long hiatus, the Northwest Fire District is bringing back its babysitting program this summer.

There is still room for children and teens in Tucson and surrounding areas.

The two-day long course is meant to familiarize students with the skills and knowledge to care for babies and children. Northwest will go over topics like first air and CPR, poison control, fire safety and business basics.

Northwest will also offer AREST CPR certification.

The course dates pen for registration are:

June 8 & 9

June 15 & 16

June 22 & 23*

June 29 & 30

July 13 & 14

July 21 & 22

July 27 & 28*

They have also partnered with the Golder Ranch Fire District to offer the course in two locations.

While most of the courses will remain at the NWFD Training Center off I-10 and Ina Road, two courses(*) will be offered at the Golder Ranch Fire and Life Safety Services Building on Magee Road, near Oracle Rd.

Northwest Fire Training Center

5125 West Camino De Fuego

Tucson, AZ 85743

Golder Ranch Fire District Fire and Life Safety Services Building

(This building is next to Fire Station 380)

1175 W Magee Rd

Tucson, AZ 85704

Course registration is $45 per student. You can find more information here: https://northwestfire.org/education/community-education/babysitter-program/

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.