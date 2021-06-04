Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Pentagon to release new report on UFO sightings

By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 6:23 AM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (CNN) - You’ve probably seen the videos of mysterious UFOs encountered by U.S. Navy pilots.

Now for the first time, the Pentagon is expected to weigh in on the sightings in a new report.

A number of sources familiar with the report say the military will not confirm or deny the sightings were evidence of alien activity.

In the report, officials are also expected to say they can’t rule out the possibility that the UFOs were new high-tech aircraft belonging to China or Russia.

The upcoming report is unlikely to satisfy those who support what’s known as “disclosure,” or the government release of definitive evidence of contact by extraterrestrial life.

The new report is expected to be delivered to Congress later this month.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said Brent William Youvella was speeding and ran a red light when he caused a crash...
TPD: Suspect fled scene after crash that killed young girl
A body of a possibly 17-year-old girl was found on Interstate 19 near Amado late Friday, May 28.
Authorities need help to identify teen killed in hit-and-run on I-19
Alaska Airlines will add a daily nonstop flight from Tucson to Paine Field in Everett,...
Alaska adds nonstop from Tucson to Everett, Washington
Police say Ramiro Reyes Loza, 47, failed to negotiate a curve at 12th Avenue and 44th Street...
Police investigate deadly crash at 12th Avenue and 44th Street
Alabama’s Montana Fouts struck out 16 and gave up two hits as the Crimson Tide beat Arizona 5-1...
Alabama drops Arizona in first round of College World Series

Latest News

According to CPSC, there have been four infant deaths reported between April 2019 and February...
Fisher-Price recalls Rock ‘n Glide Soothers after 4 infant deaths
An investigator goes through the scene of crash believed to be part of an officer involved...
US Marshals: 1 man dead during arrest attempt in Minneapolis
Bipartisan negotiations intensify on Biden's infrastructure package.
House Democrats unveil $547B infrastructure bill amid Biden talks
Coleen Piteo, director of marketing at Yours Truly restaurant, puts out a sign for hiring,...
US adds 559,000 jobs as firms still struggle to fill positions