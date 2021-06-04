Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Red Cross, American Cancer Society encouraging blood donations as cancer patients resume treatment

The American Red Cross and American Cancer Society are joining forces to encourage blood...
The American Red Cross and American Cancer Society are joining forces to encourage blood donations.(KOLD News 13)
By Jasmine Ramirez
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 7:44 PM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two of the country’s leading health organizations, the American Red Cross and American Cancer Society, are teaming up to encourage people to donate blood as cancer patients return to treatment.

“I think the pandemic shined a light on the burden cancer patients face and struggles they’ve gone through in the past year,” said David Kolovson, a spokesperson for the American Cancer Society.

The American Cancer Society said COVID forced many patient visits and procedures to be delayed or canceled to reduce the risk of exposure. Blood donations are key as care resumes.

“The need for blood in cancer treatment is important and often an untold story,” Kolovson said.

He said cancer patients use one-quarter of the blood supply. As more people need blood, the supply must grow as well but the Red Cross is facing an emergency need for platelets. The shortage can impact cancer patients who rely on transfusions.

“For chemotherapy, a blood transfusion may give them relief from some symptoms that can help improve their quality of life,” he said.

Some types of chemo can damage bone marrow and reduce platelet production. The Red Cross says it’s continuing to see a strong demand for blood and has some concerns about keeping up throughout the summer.

“A shelf life just for a regular blood type is 52 days so we have to replenish the hospital shelves,” said Jim Gilloon, the American Red Cross Communications Regional Manager.

Red Cross donation centers are continuing to follow COVID safety procedures and taking donations by appointment. You can learn more or sign up to donate, HERE.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.
Tucson police seek witnesses after man shot to death outside south-side residence
Authorities said Brent William Youvella was speeding and ran a red light when he caused a crash...
TPD: Suspect fled scene after crash that killed young girl
A body of a possibly 17-year-old girl was found on Interstate 19 near Amado late Friday, May 28.
Authorities need help to identify teen killed in hit-and-run on I-19
Super Bowl LVII will be the third played at the current home of the Arizona Cardinals and...
State Farm Stadium to host Super Bowl LVII
Alaska Airlines will add a daily nonstop flight from Tucson to Paine Field in Everett,...
Alaska adds nonstop from Tucson to Everett, Washington

Latest News

Alabama’s Montana Fouts struck out 16 and gave up two hits as the Crimson Tide beat Arizona 5-1...
Alabama drops Arizona in first round of College World Series
Arizona fell to Alabama in the first round of the College World Series on Thursday, June 3.
Arizona falls to Arizona in first round of College World Series
Northwest to offer babysitting course
Northwest Fire offering program to teach children and teens how to safely handle babysitting
Anne Lowe is a retired teacher who continues to give back to the Tucson community in several...
ARIZONA’S HEART & SOL: Retired teacher lifting up others