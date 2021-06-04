Segment of Historic Route 66 in Flagstaff to be closed

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) - State transportation officials are advising drivers to plan for a weeklong closure of Historic Route 66 in downtown Flagstaff for bridge work starting next Thursday, June 10.

EXPECT DELAYS: Drivers in Flagstaff should plan for a week-long closure of Route 66 in front of City Hall so ADOT can replace the Rio de Flag bridge. Read more here: https://t.co/wtu2J7oVEo pic.twitter.com/6e8xbO5Rvd — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 3, 2021

The Arizona Department of Transportation said detour signs will be in place to route traffic around the closure of Historic Route 66, also known as Business Loop 40, in front of Flagstaff City Hall.

The department said part of Historic Route 66 will be closed so crews can install precast bridge girders and pour a new deck for the Rio de Flag bridge.

