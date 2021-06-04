Advertise
Segment of Historic Route 66 in Flagstaff to be closed

Drivers headed to Flagstaff should plan for a week-long closure of Route 66 in front of City...
Drivers headed to Flagstaff should plan for a week-long closure of Route 66 in front of City Hall beginning June 10.(Arizona Department of Transportation)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 9:02 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) - State transportation officials are advising drivers to plan for a weeklong closure of Historic Route 66 in downtown Flagstaff for bridge work starting next Thursday, June 10.

The Arizona Department of Transportation said detour signs will be in place to route traffic around the closure of Historic Route 66, also known as Business Loop 40, in front of Flagstaff City Hall.

The department said part of Historic Route 66 will be closed so crews can install precast bridge girders and pour a new deck for the Rio de Flag bridge.

