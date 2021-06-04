State-run vaccination sites set to close at end of month

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The mega-sites in Arizona that administered the COVID-19 vaccine will soon be shutting down as health officials continue to shift their focus to community-based efforts.

The Arizona Department of Health Services said on Thursday the state-run vaccination sites will close by June 28.

ADHS released more dates on how it’s phasing out the site at Gila River Arena in Glendale. June 5 will be the last day somebody can receive the first dose of the vaccine and schedule the second dose at that location. After June 5, the first doses will still be given out, but the second dose will be administered somewhere else. For the hours of when it’s open, click/tap here.

The US has reached a “landmark day” in the Covid-19 pandemic as 60% of American adults have gotten at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, the director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

On Jan. 11, health workers started giving out COVID-19 doses at the State Farm Stadium parking lot 24 hours a day, seven days a week and set records, administering 12,495 doses in a single day. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris did a virtual visit there. In late April, operations were moved to Gila River Arena as temperatures started to climb.

Since the start of the operations at State Farm Stadium, the state has been running COVID-19 vaccination sites at: Arizona State University’s Phoenix Municipal Stadium (now indoors at ASU’s Desert Financial Arena), Chandler-Gilbert Community College (now an indoor drive-thru at Dexcom’s regional distribution center in east Mesa), and the WestWorld exhibition center in Scottsdale. Existing sites transitioned to state operations at the University of Arizona in Tucson, the Yuma Civic Center, and Northern Arizona University. All of them will shut down by June 28.

The different sites at arenas, stadiums, colleges and universities have administered 1.6 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine nearly 900,000 people. As of Thursday, about 47% of Arizona’s total population has received at least one dose of vaccine, and 39% of the population has been fully vaccinated, ADHS said.

Right now, there are hundreds of locations in Arizona that offer the vaccine, with many not needing an appointment. There are more than 300 offering the Pfizer vaccine for people ages 12 and older. Other vaccines are available for only adults.

Health officials have turned their focus in recent weeks to underserved communities. They’ve teamed up with volunteers to go door to door to explain to people about the benefits of getting the vaccine. They’ve also held events and been making calls in English and Spanish to tell people about the vaccine. For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine, click/tap here.

