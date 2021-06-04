Advertise
Tucson man facing armed robbery charges

Francisco Martin Navarro, 43, has been accused of robbing two gas station employees.
Francisco Martin Navarro, 43, has been accused of robbing two gas station employees.(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 3:08 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson man has been arrested on armed robbery charges.

The Tucson Police Department said Francisco Martin Navarro robbed two employees at a convenience store Thursday, June 3.

The 43-year-old Navarro was arrested a short time later at a nearby apartment complex, thanks to the work of TPD K-9 Officer Blitz.

He is being held in the Pima County Adult Detention Complex, but bond has not been set.

