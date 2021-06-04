Tucson man facing armed robbery charges

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson man has been arrested on armed robbery charges.

The Tucson Police Department said Francisco Martin Navarro robbed two employees at a convenience store Thursday, June 3.

The 43-year-old Navarro was arrested a short time later at a nearby apartment complex, thanks to the work of TPD K-9 Officer Blitz.

He is being held in the Pima County Adult Detention Complex, but bond has not been set.

