Wildcats to face Grand Canyon Friday in first round of Tucson Regional

Arizona opens regional play against Grand Canyon on Friday, June 4.
By Arizona Athletics
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 5:00 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. — The Arizona Wildcats kick off their 40th trip to the NCAA tournament this weekend as they play host to Oklahoma State, UC Santa Barbara and Grand Canyon at Hi Corbett Field in the Tucson Regional.

All Arizona games this weekend will be broadcast live on Wildcats Radio 1290 with Brian Jeffries on the call.

The entire slate of game at the Tucson Regional will be televised on the ESPN family of networks, with Roxy Bernstein as Wes Clements on the call.

The Wildcats first matchup of the double-elimination regional will be in-state for Grand Canyon, who Arizona faced twice in the regular season.

Friday night’s game will serve as a rubber match for the Wildcats and Antelopes after they split the two-game home-and-home series.

Tucson Regional Schedule

Friday, June 4

  • Game 1: UC Santa Barbara vs. Oklahoma State, 1 p.m. (ESPN3)
  • Game 2: Arizona vs. Grand Canyon, 7 p.m. (ESPN3)

Saturday, June 5

  • Game 3: UC Santa Barbara-Oklahoma State loser vs. Arizona-Grand Canyon loser, 1 p.m. (TBA)
  • Game 4: UC Santa Barbara-Oklahoma State winner vs. Arizona-Grand Canyon winner, 7 p.m. (TBA)

Sunday, June 6

  • Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, noon (TBA)
  • Game 6: Game 5 winner vs. Hame 4 winner, 6 p.m. (TBA)

Leading Off...

  • The Tucson Regional marks the 40th NCAA Tournament appearance for the Wildcats, which is tied for sixth-most among all Division I programs (also: Cal State Fullerton, Arizona State).
  • Arizona finished the regular season with an overall record of 40-15 and a Pac-12 mark of 21-9. The Wildcats compiled 40 regular-season wins for the 13th time in program history while their 21 Pac-12 victories were the second-most conference wins in program history.
  • The Wildcats 21-9 mark in conference play secured their first outright Pac-10/12 Championship since 1992. Arizona has won five Pac-10/12 Championships and five WAC Championships.
  • Arizona has scored at least one run in 164 straight games. They have not suffered a shutout loss since falling 1-0 at Washington on March 17, 2017. Their 164-game scoring streak is the longest active scoring streak in the Pac-12.
  • True freshmen Jacob Berry (15) and Daniel Susac (12) have combined for 27 home runs this year. They are the first pair of Arizona freshmen to both hit double-digit home runs in program history.
  • Outfielder Tanner O’Tremba is the only current Wildcat with postseason experience. The sophomore made five tournament appearances with Texas Tech in 2019, including a start against Michigan in the College World Series.

Postseason Points

  • Arizona is participating in their 40th NCAA Tournament in 2021, tied for the sixth-most in Division I history with Cal State Fullerton and Arizona State.
  • The Wildcats sport an all-time winning record of 70-46 (.603) in the Regional/District round of the NCAA Baseball Championship, with 19 Regional/District championships (last: 2016).
  • Since the NCAA Baseball Championship format change in 1999, Arizona has advanced to four Super Regional competitions, including one hosted at Hi Corbett Field in Tucson in 2012.
  • Under head coach Jay Johnson, the Wildcats have made the NCAA Tournament in 3-of-5 full seasons (not including COVID-shortened 2020 campaign).
  • Arizona’s postseason record under coach Johnson is 12-6. The Cats have gone 5-3 in NCAA Regionals, 2-0 in NCAA Super Regionals, and 5-3 at the College World Series under coach Johnson’s direction.
  • Outfielder Tanner O’Tremba is the only current Wildcat with NCAA Tournament experience. The sophomore made five postseason appearances with Texas Tech in 2019, including a start against Michigan in the College World Series.

