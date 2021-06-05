Advertise
Arizona runs away from Grand Canyon University in Tucson Regional opener

Wildcats put the game away with a five-run eighth inning
Arizona rallied from an early deficit to rout Grand Canyon in the first round of the Tucson...
Arizona rallied from an early deficit to rout Grand Canyon in the first round of the Tucson Regional Friday, June 4.(Arizona Athletics)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 11:16 PM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona rallied from an early deficit to rout Grand Canyon University in the first round of the Tucson Regional Friday, June 4.

The Wildcats beat the Antelope 12-6 to advance to a second-round game against UC Santa Barbara. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. Saturday.

Arizona, which had 17 hits, broke a 4-all tie in the sixth inning before putting the game away with a five-run eighth.

Tony Bullard led Arizona with three hits, three RBIs and a run scored. Tanner O’Tremba, Nik McClaughry and Kobe Kato added two RBIs each for the Wildcats.

TJ Nichols (5-3) picked up the win after giving up a run in 2 1/3 innings pitched.

Pierson Ohl took the loss after giving up five runs on nine hits in five innings. Jacob Wilson led the Antelope with three hits, one RBI and one run scored.

Tucson Regional Schedule

Friday, June 4

Game 1: UC Santa Barbara 14, Oklahoma State 4

Game 2: Arizona 12, Grand Canyon 6

Saturday, June 5

Game 3: Oklahoma State vs. Grand Canyon, 1 p.m. (TBA)

Game 4: UC Santa Barbara vs. Arizona, 7 p.m. (TBA)

Sunday, June 6

Game 5: Oklahoma State-Grand Canyon winner vs. UC Santa Barbara-Arizona loser, noon (TBA)

Game 6: Game 5 winner vs. UC Santa Barbara-Arizona winner, 6 p.m. (TBA)

Monday, June 7

*Game 7: Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser, 7 p.m. (TBA)

* -- if necessary

