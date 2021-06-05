Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

BIG HORN FIRE: Looking at the damage one year later

Catalina State Park roaring back to life; Mount Lemmon will take a bit longer to recover
By Bailey O'Carroll
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 7:34 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Last June, a lightning strike sparked the Bighorn Fire.

It ended up being one of the worst wildfires in Arizona’s history.

“When we got on the scene here at the Bighorn it had the potential to do what it did,” said Steven Miranda of the Coronado National Forrest.

He knew instantly, the fire had the potential to be bad — really bad.

“I remember I was out here on that day, it was spotting down four miles ahead toward Oracle,” Miranda said.

On June 16, the Bighorn Fire exploded on Mount Lemmon. Fire officials said windy conditions and the rugged terrain made it nearly impossible for crews to fight the fire.

Caption

“When you take a look around you see what the intensity this fire had,” Miranda said.

The fire burned about 30% of Catalina State Park and parts of Mount Lemmon. As intense as the flames were, life is returning, at least in Catalina State Park.

“I’ve been impressed at how well it has come back,” said Catalina State Park manager Steven Haas.

Haas couldn’t believe how quickly the plants and animals adapted to the conditions.

“To me, the most impressive are the saguaros,” Haas said. “After the fire, I came to look and was like ‘they’re not going to make it.’ Sure enough, you can see some that were burned (have) flowers.”

On Mount Lemmon, it is going to take a bit longer to recover.

“I feel like the recovery is still a little stunted from the drought,” Miranda said.

He hopes we get more rain this season but knows that also brings the fear of mudslides and flooding.

“It’s kind of a double-edged sward,” said Miranda.

As the hope of rain fills the minds of people across southern Arizona, officials want people to remember that fire danger is high and they don’t want history to repeat its self.

“It’s critical we do those prescribed burring treatments and we accelerate those efforts especially in the time that climate changes,” said Miranda. “It is rapidly getting worse, it’s changing before our eyes.”

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men were killed and two others were injured in a shooting in the Catalina area early...
PCSD: Long-standing dispute between neighbors led to fatal shooting in Catalina area
Authorities said Brent William Youvella was speeding and ran a red light when he caused a crash...
TPD: Suspect fled scene after crash that killed young girl
A body of a possibly 17-year-old girl was found on Interstate 19 near Amado late Friday, May 28.
Authorities need help to identify teen killed in hit-and-run on I-19
Alaska Airlines will add a daily nonstop flight from Tucson to Paine Field in Everett,...
Alaska adds nonstop from Tucson to Everett, Washington
Colossal Cave Road is closed between Success Road and Trotter Sisters Drive in Vail because of...
Colossal Cave Road closed in Vail because of crash involving train

Latest News

KOLD First Alert afternoon forecast Wednesday, April 29
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot and breezy to kick off your weekend
KOLD First Alert forecast, Friday afternoon, June 4
KOLD First Alert forecast, Friday afternoon, June 4
KOLD First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Triple-digit temperatures are sticking around
KOLD First Alert Forecast Thursday Morning, May 28th
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: High temperatures and low relative humidity values