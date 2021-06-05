FACT FINDERS: No, the COVID-19 vaccine can’t change your genes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - We have been asked the same question several times -- can the COVID-19 vaccine really change your genes?

The answer is a resounding no.

Dr. Sean Elliott with Tucson Medical Center said there is no chance of it happening and the messenger RNA vaccine is just that, a message.

”It’s kind of like giving you a text message saying, ‘Hey, Dr. Elliott remember to stop by the store on the way home to pick up milk.’ It’s not the milk nor is it the store. So, it’s simply something telling me and my immune system to do the right thing,” Elliott said.

Dr. Elliott added the MRNA vaccine doesn’t last in your system for long.

He said it stays in the muscle tissue for less than an hour before it quickly gets picked up by the immune system. He also said it never enters the blood stream and it does not enter the DNA of cells.

