FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot and dry to finish the weekend
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 3:10 PM MST
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Gusty NW winds have prompted a Red Flag Warning for locations north and east of Tucson until 9 p.m. Saturday. Sunday through next week will be warm, dry and occasionally breezy with elevated fire weather conditions at times.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Overnight lows will fall to near 70.
SUNDAY: Sunny with a high near 101F.
MONDAY: Sunny with a high near 100F.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with a high near 98F.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with a high near 100F.
THURSDAY: Sunny with a high near 101F.
FRIDAY: Sunny with a high of 104F.
SATURDAY: Sunny with a high of 105F.
