FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot and dry to finish the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Gusty NW winds have prompted a Red Flag Warning for locations north and east of Tucson until 9 p.m. Saturday. Sunday through next week will be warm, dry and occasionally breezy with elevated fire weather conditions at times.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Overnight lows will fall to near 70.

SUNDAY: Sunny with a high near 101F.

MONDAY: Sunny with a high near 100F.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with a high near 98F.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with a high near 100F.

THURSDAY: Sunny with a high near 101F.

FRIDAY: Sunny with a high of 104F.

SATURDAY: Sunny with a high of 105F.

