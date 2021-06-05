PCSD investigates long-standing neighbor dispute turned deadly in Catalina

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is investigating what they believe to be a long-standing neighbor dispute turned deadly.

On Friday, June 4, 2021, just before 10 a.m., Foothills District deputies responded to a shooting near the intersection of Coronado Sunset Drive and Coronado View Road. Initial information provided by the 911 caller was that her neighbor had shot her children.

While en route, deputies learned the gunshot victims were driven away from the incident location. Responding deputies were flagged down by the victims on the side of the road a short distance away. As deputies stopped to render aid, Golder Ranch Fire Department personnel arrived. The adult male victims were immediately transported by the Golder Ranch Fire Department to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Shortly after deputies arrived on the scene, they learned of a possible third victim who may have been inside the residence. Due to the urgent nature, a rescue team was established to locate the victim. Deputies made limited entry into the residence where they encountered a male. Deputies attempted to establish verbal contact to identify the man. Simultaneously, deputies began receiving updated descriptors regarding the suspect. Based on that information, it was confirmed they were engaged in dialogue with the shooter, 72-year-old Benjamin Jacinto. While speaking to deputies, Jacinto retreated behind a wall, at which point deputies heard multiple gunshots. Deputies exited the residence and established containment around the home. While deputies secured the property they located a third victim who had succumbed to his injuries. The victim was identified as 60-year-old Jose Carlos Valdez.

Pending the arrival of the Pima Regional Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT), patrol deputies continued to hold containment and re-establish verbal contact with Jacinto. When they arrived on-scene, SWAT Team members, with the assistance of the Pima Regional Bomb Squad, deployed a robot into the residence to search for the suspect. Soon after, Jacinto was located deceased with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division responded to continue the investigation and process the scene. After conducting multiple interviews, detectives learned of a long-standing neighbor dispute between the parties.

The investigation remains ongoing and further information will be released as it becomes available.

