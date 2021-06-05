Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
PCSD: Long-standing dispute between neighbors led to fatal shooting in Catalina area

Two men were killed and two others were injured in the shooting north of Tucson
There was a shooting near the intersection of Coronado Sunset Drive and Coronado View in the...
Two men were killed and two others were injured in a shooting in the Catalina area early Friday, June 4.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 10:22 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two men were killed and two others were injured in a shooting in the Catalina area early Friday, June 4.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said the incident may have been the result of a long-standing dispute between neighbors.

The PCSD said the suspect was found dead inside a home near Coronado Sunset Drive and Coronado View in Catalina, which is about 40 miles north of Tucson.

The three victims, all men, were shot. One died while the other two suffered injuries that are not life-threatening, according to the PCSD.

There are no other suspects and the investigation is ongoing.

The suspect barricaded himself in the home after the initial shooting but was found dead when authorities entered the home.

