Telegraph Fire grows to more than 41,109 acres in Pinal County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Telegraph Fire on the Globe Ranger District has burned 41,109 acres five miles south of Superior, as of Monday, June 7.

An estimated 191 personnel are managing the fire including one hotshot crew, two hand crews, and five engines, with additional support from the State of Arizona, Gila District Bureau of Land Management, and Pinal County. A Type 1 Incident Management Team assumed responsibility of the Telegraph Fire early Sunday, June 6, and additional resources continue to be assigned to the fire.

Extreme fire behavior, burning in mostly shrub and grass, has warranted evacuations from Top-of-the-World and Oaks Flats Campground. The town of Superior is still in “Set-Be Alert” status.

The fire was reported around 1:30 p.m. on June 4. Officials say it is human-caused.

U.S. 60 is closed between Superior and Miami. AZ State Route 177 is closed south of Superior. A Temporary Public Safety Closure is in effect for the area surrounding the fire.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.