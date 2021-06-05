TPD investigating officer-involved shooting at Jesse Owens Park

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting at Jesse Owens Park in Tucson late Friday, June 4.

The Tucson Police Department said no officers were injured.

Jesse Owens Park is located at 400 South Sarnoff Drive, which is near Broadway and South Pantano Road.

