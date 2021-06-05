Advertise
TPD investigating officer-involved shooting at Jesse Owens Park

Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting at Jesse Owens Park in Tucson late...
Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting at Jesse Owens Park in Tucson late Friday, June 4.(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 10:37 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting at Jesse Owens Park in Tucson late Friday, June 4.

The Tucson Police Department said no officers were injured.

Jesse Owens Park is located at 400 South Sarnoff Drive, which is near Broadway and South Pantano Road.

