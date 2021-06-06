FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot and breezy for your upcoming work week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A weak low pressure system will track inland bringing breezy conditions early next week. Thereafter, high pressure will build in near the southeastern corner of our state bringing even hotter temperatures by the weekend. There is no chance for rain in the 7-day forecast.

TONIGHT: Clear with overnight lows in the upper-60s.

TOMORROW: Increasing clouds with a high of 101F.

TUESDAY: Sunny with a high near 100F. Breezy.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with a high near 102F.

THURSDAY: Sunny with a high near 101F.

FRIDAY: Sunny with a high of 104F.

SATURDAY: Sunny with a high of 104F.

SUNDAY: Sunny with a high of 105F.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.