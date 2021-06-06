Florida State ends Arizona’s season with walk-off sacrifice fly

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A walk-off sacrifice fly ended the Arizona Wildcats’ season Saturday night and may have been the last game for legendary softball coach Mike Candrea.

It was not the result fans wanted, but the Wildcats’ performance had to make Candrea proud.

Arizona took an early lead, Flordia State battled back but Arizona answered the call to tie it before the Seminoles clinched a 4-3 win with Cassidy Davis’ walk-off sacrifice fly.

Rumors have been swirling that Candrea, the winningest coach in NCAA history, was thinking about retiring at the end of the season.

He acknowledged the talk during the postgame news conference but refused to tip his hand. He said a decision would be on his own terms.

Candrea was in his 36th season as the head coach at Arizona and has built the program into a national power. The Wildcats have won eight national championships, second only to UCLA, and appeared in 24 College World Series.

The Wildcats were in control most of the game, taking a 2-0 lead and holding Florida State scoreless for the first 5 2/3 innings.

In the sixth, FSU jumped ahead 3-2 on Dani Morgan’s three-run home run. Arizona fought back and tied the game in the top of the seventh with Reyna Carranco’s RBI double.

