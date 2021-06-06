Advertise
Florida State ends Arizona’s season with walk-off sacrifice fly

Wildcats head coach Mike Candrea coaching future would come on his own terms
GF Default - Mike Candrea Postgame: Alabama
By Arizona Athletics
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 11:25 PM MST|Updated: Jun. 5, 2021 at 11:26 PM MST
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A walk-off sacrifice fly ended the Arizona Wildcats’ season Saturday night and may have been the last game for legendary softball coach Mike Candrea.

It was not the result fans wanted, but the Wildcats’ performance had to make Candrea proud.

Arizona took an early lead, Flordia State battled back but Arizona answered the call to tie it before the Seminoles clinched a 4-3 win with Cassidy Davis’ walk-off sacrifice fly.

Rumors have been swirling that Candrea, the winningest coach in NCAA history, was thinking about retiring at the end of the season.

He acknowledged the talk during the postgame news conference but refused to tip his hand. He said a decision would be on his own terms.

Candrea was in his 36th season as the head coach at Arizona and has built the program into a national power. The Wildcats have won eight national championships, second only to UCLA, and appeared in 24 College World Series.

The Wildcats were in control most of the game, taking a 2-0 lead and holding Florida State scoreless for the first 5 2/3 innings.

In the sixth, FSU jumped ahead 3-2 on Dani Morgan’s three-run home run. Arizona fought back and tied the game in the top of the seventh with Reyna Carranco’s RBI double.

