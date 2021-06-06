Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Governor Ducey releases D-Day statement to honor 77th anniversary

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 1:33 PM MST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Governor Doug Ducey today issued the following statement in honor of the 77th anniversary of D-Day, the day Allied Forces stormed the beaches of Normandy, France to retake the continent of Europe during WWII:

”Today we remember the 160,000 Allied troops who stormed Normandy’s beaches to liberate Europe from German control, which marked the beginning of the end of WWII. Before the troops embarked on this courageous mission, General Eisenhower told them: ‘The hopes and prayers of liberty-loving people everywhere march with you.’ On this historic day 77 years ago, the American people stood with the Allies as they fought against the hold Nazi Germany had on Europe. Today, we offer our sincere gratitude to these brave soldiers who changed the course of history for the better. The valor and sacrifice of the American, Canadian, British and French allies showed the world the values we hold dear—liberty, freedom, unity—will always prevail, even in the face of tyranny. Arizona today joins the nation in honoring the brave Allied soldiers of D-Day, and we are thankful for their role in advancing the cause of liberty. They are the Greatest Generation.”

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PCSD investigates long-standing neighbor dispute turned deadly in Catalina
39- year-old Christopher Paul Myers arrested for impairment after police say he caused a...
Man facing charges after police say impairment caused deadly crash
UPDATE: I-10 westbound reopens near Benson after crash
Telegraph Fire burns in Pinal County.
Telegraph Fire grows to more than 41,109 acres in Pinal County
Detectives say a man, seen shirtless on security video, was arrested in relation to an...
GRAPHIC: Suspect punches, slams woman into ground in gas station attack

Latest News

The Food and Drug Administration said it granted approval to the drug developed by Biogen for...
FDA approves much-debated Alzheimer’s drug panned by experts
FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2020 file photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.
Supreme Court rules against immigrants with temporary status
In an Instagram post early Monday, Bezos said he, his brother, and the winner of an ongoing...
Jeff Bezos is going into space with his brother
Days after Boston officials announced the death of a mother swan on the city's Charles River...
Sweet photo shows father swan caring for young after their mother died
A Bashas' worker gets a dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine during an event in March....
Vaccination rates drop, but officials still hopeful state can hit goal