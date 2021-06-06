Irvin dominates as Wildcats down UC Santa Barbara

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona’s Garrett Irvin was stellar Saturday night, leading the Wildcats to a 4-0 win over UC Santa Barbara in the regional round of the NCAA baseball tournament.

The No. 5 Wildcats are one win from advancing to the super regionals. Arizona will play again at 6 p.m. Sunday against either Oklahoma State or UC Santa Barbara. OSU and UCSB will play at noon with the winner facing the Wildcats.

Irvin gave up just three hits and stuck out 10 in a complete-game shutout.

Tony Bullard led the Arizona offense with three hits, two RBIs and a run scored. Branden Boissiere and Daniel Susac both had RBIs for the Wildcats.

UC Santa Barbara ace Michael McGreevy, a project first-round draft pick, was hit hard by Arizona. He gave up two runs on seven hits in six innings.

Tucson Regional Schedule

Friday, June 4

Game 1: UC Santa Barbara 14, Oklahoma State 4

Game 2: Arizona 12, Grand Canyon 6

Saturday, June 5

Game 3: Oklahoma State 5, Grand Canyon 3

Game 4: Arizona 4, UC Santa Barbara

Sunday, June 6

Game 5: Oklahoma State vs. UC Santa Barbara, noon (TBA)

Game 6: Game 5 winner vs. Arizona, 6 p.m. (TBA)

Monday, June 7

*Game 7: Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser, 7 p.m. (TBA)

* -- if necessary

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.