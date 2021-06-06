Man facing charges after police say impairment caused deadly crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is facing charges after officers determined he was impaired at the time of a deadly three-car collision on the east side.

On June 4, 2021, just after 5:45 p.m., officers from Operations Division East were dispatched to the intersection of N. Jessica Ave. and E. Broadway Blvd. for a report of a three-vehicle serious-injury collision.

Upon arrival, officers located a white 2000 Toyota Corolla, a black 2016 Dodge Charger and a black 2018 Audi Q5. Tucson Fire personal arrived and transported two passengers of the Corolla to St. Joseph’s Hospital with life-threatening injures.

One of the passengers was pronounced deceased shortly after arrival to the hospital and has been identified as 67- year-old Joy Lynn Jacobs. Next of kin was notified.

Detectives with the Traffic Investigations Unit were notified and responded to continue the investigation. Through interviews conducted by officers and detectives, it was learned that the Corolla was making a left turn from eastbound Broadway onto northbound Jessica. The Charger was traveling westbound on Broadway going through the intersection when the Corolla turned in from of the Charger causing it to strike the Corolla. As a result of the original collision, the Corolla lost control and struck the Audi that was stopped at a red light in the southbound lanes of Jessica Ave.

An officer from the Impaired Driving Enforcement Unit responded to the collision scene and evaluated the driver of the Corolla for impairment. It was determined that he was impaired at the time of the collision. He has been identified as 39- year-old Christopher Paul Myers.

Failure to yield while making a left turn and impaired driving by Myers are the major contributing factors of the collision. Myers was ultimately charged with manslaughter, criminal damage, and aggravated assault (two counts). He was booked into Pima County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be added at the conclusion of the investigation.

