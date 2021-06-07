Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Amber Alert: 9-month-old girl missing in N.Y.

Mi Angel Gaines, 9 months old, was abducted early Monday, the NYPD said. She was last seen...
Mi Angel Gaines, 9 months old, was abducted early Monday, the NYPD said. She was last seen wearing a red, white and blue onesie. Police also are searching for Antonio Armstrong, 22.(NYPD)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 11:45 AM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued Monday in New York after police said a 9-month-old girl was abducted in Manhattan.

Mi Angel Gaines is a Black female weighing 19 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red, white and blue onesie.

Police said she was taken at around 2:50 a.m. on Eighth Avenue. They also are searching for Antonio Armstrong, a 22-year-old Black male about 5-foot-11 and 200 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and a microphone tattoo on his neck.

Anyone with any information can call 212-690-6315 or dial 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PCSD investigates long-standing neighbor dispute turned deadly in Catalina
39- year-old Christopher Paul Myers arrested for impairment after police say he caused a...
Man facing charges after police say impairment caused deadly crash
Telegraph Fire burns in Pinal County.
Telegraph Fire grows to more than 41,109 acres in Pinal County
UPDATE: I-10 westbound reopens near Benson after crash
Detectives say a man, seen shirtless on security video, was arrested in relation to an...
GRAPHIC: Suspect punches, slams woman into ground in gas station attack

Latest News

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos
Report: Pima County Sheriff accused of withholding public information
Health experts are concerned about a rise of COVID-19 hospitalizations in young people.
CDC report renews calls for young people to get COVID-19 vaccine
Arizona passes 6 million in administered vaccine doses
NOAA's Mauna Loa Atmospheric Baseline Observatory is perched high atop Hawaii's largest...
Carbon dioxide levels hit 50% higher than preindustrial time