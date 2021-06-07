Advertise
Arizona passes 6 million in administered vaccine doses

(WAVE 3 News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 11:47 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — More than 6 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have now been administered since becoming available in the state.

Gov. Doug Ducey hailed it as a major milestone Monday and urged Arizona residents to keep the momentum to get vaccinated going.

More than 3.3 million people statewide have received at least the first dose. That is 47.3% of Arizona’s vaccine-eligible population. Around 2.9 million are fully vaccinated.

The state is shutting down operations of its mass vaccination sites by June 28. Public health officials cited the vast availability of doses at community health centers, doctors’ offices, pharmacies and pop-up clinics.

Meanwhile, the state dashboard Monday reported 374 new cases and no deaths. That brings the total number of cases and deaths to 884,195 and 17,700, respectively.

The number of patients hospitalized for the virus deviated little from the past few days at 560. According to the state, 141 of them were in the ICU.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

