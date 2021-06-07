Advertise
Burger King trolls Chick-fil-A over pride support

By CNN Newsource
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 11:38 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(CNN) - Burger King is taking a swipe at fast-food rival Chick-fil-A.

The restaurant tweeted it is donating 40 cents from every one of its new chicken sandwiches to the Human Rights Campaign this Pride month, and then added, “even on Sunday.”

That’s a one-two punch at Chick-fil-A.

Due to the chain’s devout Christian ownership, all Chick-fil-A locations are famously closed on Sundays.

Chick-fil-A has a troubled history with the queer community after CEO Dan Cathy spoke out against same-sex marriage in 2012.

The company also made large donations to groups that have been criticized for being anti-LGBTQ.

Chick-fil-A has since ended those contributions, though as recently as 2018, Cathy reiterated his position against same-sex marriage, claiming that doesn’t make him “anti-gay.”

