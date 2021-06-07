Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hottest temperatures of the year on tap this week!

By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 6:12 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A weak low pressure system will track inland bringing breezy conditions early next week. Thereafter, high pressure will build in near the southeastern corner of our state bringing even hotter temperatures by the weekend. There is no chance for rain in the 7-day forecast.

MONDAY: Increasing clouds with a high of 101F. Breezy.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with overnight lows in the mid 60s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with a highs in the upper 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with a high near 101F.

THURSDAY: Sunny with a high near 101F.

FRIDAY: Sunny with a high of 104F.

SATURDAY: Sunny with a high of 106F.

SUNDAY: Sunny with a high of 107F.

