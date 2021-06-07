Man dies in single-vehicle crash on Mountain Avenue

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man killed in a single-vehicle crash on North Mountain Avenue in Tucson late Saturday, June 5.

The Tucson Police Department said Joseph Ray Eisensee, 45, died at a local hospital.

The TPD said Eisensee was trying to pass other vehicles when he hit the median and some trees before flipping his SUV. He was not wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected, according to the TPD.

No other injuries were reported.

