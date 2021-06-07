Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Authorities looking for suspect from hit-and-run that left pedestrian dead

Authorities are looking for the driver who hit and killed a pedestrian near South 6th Avenue...
Authorities are looking for the driver who hit and killed a pedestrian near South 6th Avenue and West Columbia Street late Friday, June 4.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 9:42 AM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are looking for the driver of a vehicle that hit and killed a pedestrian on Tucson’s south side late Friday, June 4.

The Tucson Police Department said it happened around 9:30 p.m. near the South Sixth Avenue near West Columbia Street.

The TPD said Marcellus McCutchen Burks, 56, was crossing Sixth Avenue but was not an implied crosswalk when he was hit.

The suspect vehicle, a 1980s blue and white Ford pickup truck, fled the scene.

Anyone with information should call 911 or 88-CRIME.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PCSD investigates long-standing neighbor dispute turned deadly in Catalina
39- year-old Christopher Paul Myers arrested for impairment after police say he caused a...
Man facing charges after police say impairment caused deadly crash
Telegraph Fire burns in Pinal County.
Telegraph Fire grows to more than 41,109 acres in Pinal County
UPDATE: I-10 westbound reopens near Benson after crash
Detectives say a man, seen shirtless on security video, was arrested in relation to an...
GRAPHIC: Suspect punches, slams woman into ground in gas station attack

Latest News

Legendary Arizona head softball coach Mike Candrea is retiring after 36 seasons with the...
Legendary Arizona softball coach Mike Candrea retires after 36 seasons with Wildcats
Here is a list of road closures in southern Arizona.
TRAFFIC: Where to watch for road work across Tucson, southern Arizona
Some women in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints objected to the male-only...
Mormons scrap Saturday night session of church conference
FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2015, file photo, Army 1st Lt. Shaye Haver, center, and Capt. Kristen...
High court won’t review men-only draft registration law