Authorities looking for suspect from hit-and-run that left pedestrian dead

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are looking for the driver of a vehicle that hit and killed a pedestrian on Tucson’s south side late Friday, June 4.

The Tucson Police Department said it happened around 9:30 p.m. near the South Sixth Avenue near West Columbia Street.

The TPD said Marcellus McCutchen Burks, 56, was crossing Sixth Avenue but was not an implied crosswalk when he was hit.

The suspect vehicle, a 1980s blue and white Ford pickup truck, fled the scene.

Anyone with information should call 911 or 88-CRIME.

