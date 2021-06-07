Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Mormons scrap Saturday night session of church conference

Some women in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints objected to the male-only...
Some women in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints objected to the male-only session, contending it was an illustration of gender inequality in the faith.
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 9:11 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - A session that used to be reserved for men only at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ twice-annual signature conference has been permanently scrapped, the faith announced Monday, June 7.

The decision comes three years after the church changed the Saturday evening session to alternate every six months between being for only men and only women and nearly eight years after the faith began broadcasting the male-only session.

Some women in the faith objected to the male-only session, contending it was an illustration of gender inequality in the faith. Only men are allowed to be considered priesthood holders in the faith’s lay clergy, a distinction that allows them to lead congregations and hold the highest leadership positions in the Utah-based faith that counts 16.5 million members.

Church leaders said in a news release the decision was made because the session is now available online for anyone to watch.

The faith also announced Monday the next conference Oct. 2-3 will be held without attendees for the fourth consecutive time as the effects of the pandemic linger.

Before the pandemic, the two-day conference would bring about 100,000 people to the church’s headquarters in Salt Lake City over two days.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

PCSD investigates long-standing neighbor dispute turned deadly in Catalina
39- year-old Christopher Paul Myers arrested for impairment after police say he caused a...
Man facing charges after police say impairment caused deadly crash
Telegraph Fire burns in Pinal County.
Telegraph Fire grows to more than 41,109 acres in Pinal County
UPDATE: I-10 westbound reopens near Benson after crash
Detectives say a man, seen shirtless on security video, was arrested in relation to an...
GRAPHIC: Suspect punches, slams woman into ground in gas station attack

Latest News

Legendary Arizona head softball coach Mike Candrea is retiring after 36 seasons with the...
Legendary Arizona softball coach Mike Candrea retires after 36 seasons with Wildcats
An impactful display is going up, a traveling memorial dedicated to children 17 and younger...
T-shirt display spotlights child homicides
Authorities are looking for the driver who hit and killed a pedestrian near South 6th Avenue...
Authorities looking for suspect from hit-and-run that left pedestrian dead
FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2009, file photo, Cobby, a male chimpanzee, plays with pumpkins during...
Oldest male chimpanzee in US dies at San Francisco zoo
Here is a list of road closures in southern Arizona.
TRAFFIC: Where to watch for road work across Tucson, southern Arizona