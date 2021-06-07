Motivational Monday: Gym safety during COVID-19 pandemic

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - KOLD News 13 knows many people are heading back to the gyms, but a part of staying healthy is staying safe.

As Coach Stacy Lewis with Orange Theory Fitness in Foothills explains, there are several ways fitness centers and guests can practice COVID-19 safety protocols even as the pandemic comes to an end.

“The biggest thing is keeping the sanitization stations going,” Coach Stacy said. “At Orange Theory, we have always passed out wipes to our members to wipe down stations across the room, and we usually pass them out before and after class. Now we are passing them out all throughout the class.”

Making sure you work out in an environment free of germs is important not only for other people but for yourself as well. By working out, you not only strengthen your muscles but your immune system as well.

“Our systems are connected, so we need to make sure we are taking care of our bodies,” Coach Stacy said. “Even if you can’t make it to the gym, you can go outside and exercise, go for a walk or even exercise at your house.”

Since the CDC loosened COVID-19 social distancing guidelines and mask requirements, many people have returned to in-person workouts. However, some people might not be comfortable with the idea of exercising around others, that’s why many places still offer online classes.

“We offer Orange Theory Live, so a fitness coach is there with you and you are getting real-time results,” Coach Stacy said. “Everyone is bringing in a little something different and stepping out of the box. So everyone is getting the opportunity to join and maintain a healthy lifestyle.”

Coach Stacy says living a healthy lifestyle is all part of a mind, body, and spirit connection. She provides three tips to get you started on your fitness journey.

“First off, you need to make sure you are getting enough sleep, many people are not getting enough sleep at night and throughout the day,” Coach Stacy said. “Second drink water, you should be getting half of your body weight on a daily basis, and that’s just for the average person.”

She goes on to say if you are working out and burning calories, you should be drinking more than half your body weight and replacing your electrolytes.

“Lastly, make sure you are getting a healthy meal. You need balanced meals throughout the day and make sure you are getting enough calories into your diet,” Coach Stacy said.

