Oro Valley Police K9 “Vader” is getting body armor

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Oro Valley Police Department’s K9 “Vader” is getting a bullet and stab protective vest.

Non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., is donating the gear that has been sponsored by Tucson native Debbie Carroll. The company works to provide body armor to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.

According to a news release, the program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified by law enforcement or related agencies. K9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate.

Since forming in 2009, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 4,000 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million.

Vader’s body armor will be embroidered with the sentiment “Honoring those who served and sacrificed”.

His new gear should arrive in eight to ten weeks.

