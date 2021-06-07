Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Prosecutor: Woman to face more charges in Texas boy’s death

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 11:53 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — A prosecutor says a woman arrested in connection with the death of a 5-year-old Houston boy whose body authorities say was kept hidden in a storage unit before being discovered in an East Texas motel will likely face additional charges.

Theresa Raye Balboa has been charged with tampering with evidence, a human corpse, in the death of Samuel Olson.

Balboa was the girlfriend of Samuel’s father, Dalton Olson.

During a court hearing on Monday, Andrea Beall, a prosecutor with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, said authorities planned to file additional charges against Balboa.

Beall said a murder or a capital murder investigation is pending in the case.

Theresa Raye Balboa appeared in court Monday. She has been charged with tampering with...
Theresa Raye Balboa appeared in court Monday. She has been charged with tampering with evidence, a human corpse, in the death of Samuel Olson.(KTRK via CNN Newsource)

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PCSD investigates long-standing neighbor dispute turned deadly in Catalina
39- year-old Christopher Paul Myers arrested for impairment after police say he caused a...
Man facing charges after police say impairment caused deadly crash
Telegraph Fire burns in Pinal County.
Telegraph Fire grows to more than 41,109 acres in Pinal County
Detectives say a man, seen shirtless on security video, was arrested in relation to an...
GRAPHIC: Suspect punches, slams woman into ground in gas station attack
UPDATE: I-10 westbound reopens near Benson after crash

Latest News

A gasoline station that ran out of gas for sale displays an out of service sign on the pump on...
US has recovered ransom payment made after pipeline hack
The Justice Department discusses its response to the ransomware attack on Colonial Pipeline.
DOJ: Increasing consequences of cyberattacks
It is a key week for infrastructure talks as President Biden's agenda faces major obstacles in...
Biden agenda in danger of stalling
In an Instagram post early Monday, Bezos said he, his brother, and the winner of an ongoing...
Jeff Bezos will blast into space on rocket’s 1st crew flight
Terry McAuliffe takes on Democratic opponents in governor's primary race