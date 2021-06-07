Report: Pima County Sheriff accused of withholding public information

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos is facing allegations of breaking the law.

According to several experts in Arizona’s public records law, the sheriff has been illegally withholding public information during his first five months on the job.

The Arizona Daily Star reported Monday, June 7, that the sheriff is refusing to comment on allegations that he’s ignored decades of Arizona Supreme Court rulings to repeatedly block the release of public records to the newspaper. Read the entire report HERE.

The denied records reportedly include a video in which a judge threatened to blow a man’s head off moments before firing a gun and a case in which Nanos initially withheld that a 19-year-old man was unarmed when a deputy shot and killed him early this year.

Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry, who oversees the budgets of all county-funded departments including the Sheriff’s Department and the county attorney, says he intends to look into the situation, which he called “unacceptable.”

The Pima County Attorney’s Office, which is responsible for advising the sheriff on public-records matters, did not comment on the allegations, citing attorney-client privilege.

Mishandling of public-records requests can create unnecessary costs for taxpayers.

