Wildcats beat UC Santa Barbara to win Tucson Regional

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona got another strong pitching performance Sunday night, June 6, as the Wildcats beat UC Santa Barbara, 5-2, to win the Tucson Regional.

Arizona will face either Ole Miss or Southern Miss in a super regional series. The teams will play at 10 a.m. Monday to decide who gets to face the Wildcats in a best-of-three series with a ticket to the College World Series on the line.

Chandler Murphy gave up seven hits but only one run in five innings for the Wildcats to earn his seventh victory. Randy Abshier, Dawson Netz, Gil Luna, Preston Price and Vince Vannelle also took the mound for Arizona. Vannelle earned the save, his eighth.

Ryan Holgate went 2-for-3 for Arizona with two RBIs and two runs scored. Nik McClaughry added two RBIs while Tony Bullard scored twice.

Tucson Regional Schedule:

Friday, June 4

Game 1: UC Santa Barbara 14, Oklahoma State 4

Game 2: Arizona 12, Grand Canyon 6

Saturday, June 5

Game 3: Oklahoma State 5, Grand Canyon 3

Game 4: Arizona 4, UC Santa Barbara 0

Sunday, June 6

Game 5: UC Santa Barbara 13, Oklahoma State 3

Game 6: Arizona 5, UC Santa Barbara 2

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.