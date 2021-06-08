Arizona hosting Ole Miss in super regional with spot in College World Series on the line

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Wildcats are only two wins from returning to the College World Series for the first time in five seasons.

Standing in their way are the Ole Miss Rebels (44-20).

Arizona (43-15) will host the best-of-three super regional series, which will run Friday through Sunday.

The series marks the Wildcats’ fifth super regional berth since the postseason format changed in 1999 and their second trip to the supers under head coach Jay Johnson.

Hi Corbett has hosted a super regional once before when Arizona went on beat St. John’s to punch its ticket to the CWS.

Arizona has made the College World Series 17 times, clinching the title four times. The Wildcats’ most recent title came in 2012.

Ole Miss has made the College World Series five times and has never won the title. The Rebels’ most recent trip came in 2014.

Tickets for the super regional, which go on sale at 9 a.m. Thursday, will be $30 for a series pass while single-game tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for groups or students. You can buy tickets HERE.

Tucson Super Regional Schedule

Friday-Sunday, June 11-13

Hi Corbett Field

Friday, June 11

Game 1: Arizona vs. Ole Miss, 6 p.m. (ESPNU)

Saturday, June 12

Game 2: Arizona vs. Ole Miss, 7 p.m. (ESPN2)

Sunday, June 13

Game 3: *Arizona vs. Ole Miss, 6 p.m. (ESPN2 or ESPNU)

* -- if necessary

