Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

CBP, DPS rescue 26 migrants near Gila Bend

Agents rescued 26 migrants who were stranded south of Gila Bend.
Agents rescued 26 migrants who were stranded south of Gila Bend.(Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 12:01 PM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - U.S. Border Patrol agents in southern Arizona rescued 26 migrants in the Tabletop Mountains.

According to a news release, the group called 911 in distress and was located about 6 miles south of Interstate 8.

Of the 26 migrants located, several required immediate treatment for heat-related illnesses. Four were flown to a local hospital for severe dehydration.

Agents from the Casa Grande Border Patrol Station and Tucson Sector BORSTAR responded to the area, assisted by Air and Marine Operations Tucson Air Branch and the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

As temperatures continue to rise, officials are asking anyone in immediate danger to call 911 or to seek out a rescue beacon.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond supports impeachment
Tucson to take on state over 2nd Amendment
Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos
Report: Pima County Sheriff accused of withholding public information
Caitlin Lowe will replace Mike Candrea as head coach of the University of Arizona softball team.
Caitlin Lowe confirmed as new Arizona softball head coach
DPS: Vehicle crashes after failing to stop for trooper on I-10
Legendary Arizona head softball coach Mike Candrea is retiring after 36 seasons with the...
Legendary Arizona softball coach Mike Candrea retires after 36 seasons with Wildcats

Latest News

Chabad on River was vandalized with a red swastika and an ethnic slur towards a Jew underneath.
Swastika, ethnic slur painted on door at Chabad on River
Bid by GOP Arizona House leaders to pass budget falls flat
Tucson water to suspend operations of TARP treatment facility
Vice President Kamala Harris announced that a new task force will be created to try and ease...
Harris turns focus to Mexico on trip to address migration