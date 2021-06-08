CBP, DPS rescue 26 migrants near Gila Bend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - U.S. Border Patrol agents in southern Arizona rescued 26 migrants in the Tabletop Mountains.

According to a news release, the group called 911 in distress and was located about 6 miles south of Interstate 8.

Of the 26 migrants located, several required immediate treatment for heat-related illnesses. Four were flown to a local hospital for severe dehydration.

Agents from the Casa Grande Border Patrol Station and Tucson Sector BORSTAR responded to the area, assisted by Air and Marine Operations Tucson Air Branch and the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

As temperatures continue to rise, officials are asking anyone in immediate danger to call 911 or to seek out a rescue beacon.

