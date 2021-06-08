Advertise
DPS: Vehicle crashes after failing to stop for trooper on I-10

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 9:23 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Department of Transportation is investigating a crash on the I-10 this evening.

Officers say a vehicle failed to yield to a trooper on the I-10 heading westbound at Houghton this evening. The vehicle exited and crashed North of Mary Ann Cleveland Hwy on Houghton, officials say. The trooper stopped following the vehicle and later observed it enter a construction area at a high rate of speed north on Houghton.

After checking the area, the trooper discovered the vehicle had crashed and observed its occupants fleeing the vehicle.

Stay with KOLD News 13 for more updates.

